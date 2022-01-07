BMW's chameleon car: Car that changes colour with touch of button

On the CES 2022, BMW unveiled an all-electric SUV with a colour-changing exterior. The car uses paint-changing technology on its all-electric iX model. Creating the effect requires applying electricity to microcapsules that contain white and black particles suspended in a liquid encased in the wrap. This produces a shifting colour between black, white with light and dark stripes.

On the CES 2022, BMW unveiled an all-electric SUV with a colour-changing exterior. The car uses paint-changing technology on its all-electric iX model. Creating the effect requires applying electricity to microcapsules that contain white and black particles suspended in a liquid encased in the wrap. This produces a shifting colour between black, white with light and dark stripes. Depending on the amount of charge applied, the colours alter. BMW says this can also be used to locate a car by flashing it and even display the vehicle's battery capacity.