Big Deal: Experts discuss all aspects of EV ecosystem

By Nisha Poddar   IST (Published)
Anmol Jaggi of BluSmart, Kartikey Hariyani of CHARGE+ZONE, Koushik Bhattacharyya of Avendus Capital and Saurav Kumar of Euler Motors brought all the aspects of EV ecosystem together.

The biggest question on everyone’s mind is the timeline for the full adoption of electric vehicles (EV), which involves cost economics, tech innovation and creating the right infrastructure. In CNBC-TV18 special, Big Deal, the EV sector experts threw light on the evolution sector, fund raising and valuations as well as the future collaborations leading ultimately to some deal action as well.
Breaking down the cost of an EV battery cell; why is cathode so expensive
Anmol Jaggi of BluSmart, Kartikey Hariyani of CHARGE+ZONE, Koushik Bhattacharyya of Avendus Capital and Saurav Kumar of Euler Motors brought all the aspects of EV ecosystem together.
For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video.
