Bajaj Auto to maintain export sales above 2 lakh units per month, says ED Rakesh Sharma

Updated : May 03, 2021 01:15:40 IST

Export sales will be maintained above 2 lakh units per month, said Rakesh Sharma, executive director (ED) of Bajaj Auto, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Bajaj Auto's sales for April has come in at 3.88 lakh units which is much higher than estimates. The strength this month has come in from the export sales while domestic sales look weak.

“Export tempo should maintain to above Rs 2 lakh level. As I said at the announcement of March sales that there was an overflow of some exports because we closed the previous financial year a bit early, so there was some overflow into April. So April is a bit pumped up because of that overflow, but we are comfortably crossing the 2 lakh (units) mark every month in exports and that should continue,” said Sharma.

On domestic business, he said, “It does not just depend on its own performance but how things shape up in the domestic market because of the progression of the pandemic.”

“However, May will probably be worse-off than April and hopefully as the pandemic recedes and the vaccination programme advances, by end of June or early July, is when we should start to see some recovery, but that, of course, depends on how the pandemic progresses,” said Sharma.

