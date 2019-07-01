Bajaj Auto expects automobile sector's growth to be muted; aims at outperforming industry

VIDEOS

July 01, 2019

Bajaj Auto is expecting a muted growth for the automobile industry going forward, said Rakesh Sharma, ED of the company, adding that the firm aims to outperform the industry.

"In the last three-four months, the company has outgrown the industry by 15-16 percent," Sharma added.

The company would fall back on R&D, product innovation to keep the sales momentum intact, said Sharma. “This month we have introduced two nice models in entry commuter segment and next month we intend to introduce a new model in the mid-segment."

“In April and May, the domestic motorcycle retail was substantially above industry performance but this month our gap with the industry performance has narrowed. After the conclusion of mini-season in the North, the retails have been very sluggish in the second half of June and in general the stocks are also very high,” he said.

Talking about their inventory levels, he said they are at about 7-8 weeks and would prefer them to be around 5-6 weeks.