Automakers considering another price hike, say sources

Updated : July 28, 2021 14:31:18 IST

Automakers are considering a fresh round of price hikes across passenger and commercial vehicles, sources said on July 28.

CNBC-TV18 has learned that automakers may have to contend with high raw material costs for the foreseeable future as well as the stress seems to be far from over for now.

Since the prices of steel and specialty metals that go into manufacturing auto parts are likely to stay elevated in the medium term, automakers may consider a fresh round of price hikes across passenger and commercial vehicles, sources said.

The price hike will add to sticker prices that have already been raised at least once this financial year by most automakers.

In fact, automakers are working to mitigate cost pressures by reducing steel consumption in the manufacturing process as they believe costs have become too high too quickly.

According to the Auto Components Manufacturers Association, input costs per vehicle are up 10 to 15 percent in FY21 from FY20 levels and not all of these costs have been passed on to the customers yet.