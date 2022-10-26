    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Auto sales surge in festive season but remain below pre-COVID levels

    Auto sales surge in festive season but remain below pre-COVID levels

    Auto sales surge in festive season but remain below pre-COVID levels

    By Parikshit Luthra
    The festive season has been a mixed bag for the automotive sector. While passenger cars have reported a solid 40 percent growth over last year, entry-level vehicles continue to struggle.

    The festive season has been a mixed bag for the automotive sector. While passenger cars have reported a solid 40 percent growth over last year, entry-level vehicles continue to struggle.
    In the passenger vehicles segment, nearly 4,00,000 cars were delivered during the last month.
    CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Maruti Suzuki saw a 45 percent year-on-year increase in festive sales at 1.90 lakh units. For Maruti, the biggest sellers were Alto, WagonR and Baleno during this period. The company also has an order book of 4,40,000 units currently.
    The sector also saw very strong demand in the SUV segment led by XUV 700, Scorpio N, Creta, Harrier, Seltos, Carens and Vitara.
    In the luxury segment, Mercedes Benz saw a 15 percent year-on-year growth during the festive period — delivering 800 cars on Diwali and 600 on Dhanteras.
    However, in two-wheelers, it is a mixed picture. While the retailers expect double-digit growth in two-wheeler festive sales overall, the sale of entry-level commuter bikes and entry-level scooters continued to be under stress.
    Watch accompanying video for more.
