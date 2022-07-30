    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsauto News

    Auto review: Mercedes-Benz EQS, Ather 450X and Simple One electric scooter

    videos | IST

    Auto review: Mercedes-Benz EQS, Ather 450X and Simple One electric scooter

    Profile image
    By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
    Mini

    In this episode of Overdrive, take a closer look at the electric Mercedes-Benz EQS, the updated Gen 3 Ather 450X and find out more about the Simple One electric scooter.

    In this episode of Overdrive, take a closer look at the electric Mercedes-Benz EQS, the updated Gen 3 Ather 450X and find out more about the Simple One electric scooter.
    The top-end electric luxury sedan Mercedes-Benz S-Class, for decades, has been the precursor for all the futuristic technology, driving dynamics, performance, comfort, luxury and EQS is no different.
    The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the electric version of the S-Class that will be coming to India in a few months.
    The luxury automaker intends to be a complete electric carmaker by the end of the decade. To do that, one of the cars that they have introduced in the market, is the luxury flagship sedan, the EQS.
    Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV bookings open today: Check price, specifications, and features
    The EQS is built on a completely new platform, an electric vehicle platform unlike some of their previous cars which were built on the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) platform.
    Also Read: Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara, Hyundai's Tucson and Tata Signa 4825 TK: Overdrive takes a closer look
    Mercedes-Benz India will be assembling the EQS at their factory near Chakan in Pune, which means it's going to be affordable, and it will be offering some great technology and a great driving experience.
    Watch the accompanying video of Overdrive to get more details about Ather 450X and Simple One electric scooter.
    Tags
    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng