Auto review: Mercedes-Benz EQS, Ather 450X and Simple One electric scooter

In this episode of Overdrive, take a closer look at the electric Mercedes-Benz EQS, the updated Gen 3 Ather 450X and find out more about the Simple One electric scooter.

The top-end electric luxury sedan Mercedes-Benz S-Class, for decades, has been the precursor for all the futuristic technology, driving dynamics, performance, comfort, luxury and EQS is no different.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the electric version of the S-Class that will be coming to India in a few months.

The luxury automaker intends to be a complete electric carmaker by the end of the decade. To do that, one of the cars that they have introduced in the market, is the luxury flagship sedan, the EQS.

The EQS is built on a completely new platform, an electric vehicle platform unlike some of their previous cars which were built on the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) platform.

Mercedes-Benz India will be assembling the EQS at their factory near Chakan in Pune, which means it's going to be affordable, and it will be offering some great technology and a great driving experience.

Watch the accompanying video of Overdrive to get more details about Ather 450X and Simple One electric scooter.