Updated : May 18, 2021 17:38:05 IST

The auto and ancillary industry data is seeing improvement in sales. China car retail sales went up 8.6 percent in the month of April. The North-America retail sales are also expected to be good.

Motherson Sumi, Bharat Forge, and all companies that have exposure to the global market have hit fresh 52-week highs as well.

Tata Motors too is riding ahead of its earnings. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is expected to post a good set of numbers sequentially.

Apollo Tyres has also reported a very good improvement in the margins in the European business.