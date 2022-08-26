API would make PLI system transparent, paperless, faceless: Heavy industries secy Arun Goel

The government said the Application Programming Interface initiative would make the Production Linked Incentive system transparent, paperless and faceless.

The Narendra Modi government on Friday said Application Programming Interface (API) initiative would make the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) system transparent, paperless and faceless.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra, Arun Goel, secretary of heavy industry, said when the government launched PLI for the auto sector, the department had told the industry that the government will be creating a dedicated portal to ensure ease of doing business and speedy and faceless disbursement of the incentive.

He said the government has now come out with this API.

Recently, the government brought out the API initiative to bring in greater transparency and make it easier to do business when it comes to PLI schemes. There have been changes also made to the FAME scheme for the auto sector.

He added, "It would ensure to make the system entirely transparent, paperless, faceless, and system driven. So while the voluminous paperwork shall get eliminated, at the same time, disbursements shall be automatic, trouble-free, and very fast"

