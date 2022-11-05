Cross
    2022 Hyundai Tucson vs Citroen C5 Aircross facelift: Overdrive gets a comparison review

    IST

    By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
    Overdrive gets comparison review Hyundai Tucson against Citroen C5 Aircross facelift and first ride review of Bajaj CT 125 X.

    Last year, the Citroen C5 Aircross was our clear favourite if you wanted a large, five-seat SUV that offered an elevated driving experience but didn't need you to reach out for the full-fat luxury brands.
    The C5 Aircross was the most radical-looking crossover in this space until last year. But now the Tucson sets new benchmarks with elements like these discrete DRLs (daytime running light) in the grille or those sharp character lines.
    Both cars look new age, but the Tucson has a more aggressive stance and in-your-face styling. If this design is too shouty for you, the C5 could see more appealing and polished in comparison. The C5 is wider and taller, and the more upright nose gives it a commanding stance.
    The Citroen C5 Aircross facelift is a good Citroen flagship in every way possible but can it hold its own against the tech lead-in Hyundai Tucson, Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar finds out.
    Also, Overdrive’s Christopher Chaves gets the first ride review of the 2022 Bajaj CT 125 X.
    Watch the video for more
    Also Read: Auto this week: Svitch Bike launches LITE XE, electric two-wheelers sales peak and more
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
