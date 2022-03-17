0

Russia-Ukraine war impacts India's fertiliser production

By Santia Gora
The war between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted lives across Europe... but its ripple effects are being felt in India as well. India’s farmers, for instance, are having to deal with not just the loss of a market for their produce, but supply chain disruptions as well. CNBC-TV18's Santia Gora travelled to Nashik and found out that farmers in the region are grappling with soaring fertiliser prices.

Farmers in Nashik have taken a big hit ever since Russia declared war on Ukraine. That's because they are grappling with a sudden spike in the prices of fertilizer and pesticides, which were key imports from both Russia and Ukraine.
Estimates suggest these two nations meet nearly 10-12 percent of India's fertiliser needs -- and supply not just ready-to-use fertiliser, but raw materials like Potash and Ammonia as well. In 2021, for instance, over 2 million tonnes of Ammonia came in from Russia alone. This has led to a shortage of fertilisers... and means higher costs and uncertainty for the farmers.
First Published:  IST
