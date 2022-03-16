Russia-Ukraine war: Bitter truth for Indian grape farmers

The war between Ukraine and Russia is hurting Indian farmers in multiple ways. Nashik’s grape farmers are particularly feeling the squeeze. CNBC-TV18's Santia Gora reports from Nashik that farmers are forced to sell to local markets at much lesser prices.

The war between Ukraine and Russia is hurting Indian farmers in multiple ways. Nashik’s grape farmers are particularly feeling the squeeze. CNBC-TV18's Santia Gora reports from Nashik that farmers are forced to sell to local markets at much lesser prices.

Nashik farmers have been exporting grapes to Russia, Ukraine, and other European countries for a long time. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year has left many grape farmers in the region flat-footed.

Farmers are also under pressure because, given their desperate situation, they have lost bargaining power with the wineries that operate in the region. Even these wineries have not significantly hiked procurement this season, and this is adding to the pressure. Many of these farmers have already written off this current season and hope that an end to the war will help in the coming seasons — though how long exports will take to normalise again is anyone’s guess.

Watch video for more.