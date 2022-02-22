0

Russia-Ukraine crisis unlikely to affect Indian agriculture: Kaveri Seeds

By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
The Russia-Ukraine crisis has been weighing heavy on the commodities markets with rice prices trading at 19-month highs, cotton at all-time highs and wheat prices also continued to gain. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, C Mithun Chand, ED of Kaveri Seeds said the Russia-Ukraine crisis is unlikely to affect Indian agriculture.

In fact he said due to the price rise farmers may adopt to the new hybrid seeds which will increase their yields.
He said that Kaveri Seeds is also planning to further expand its non-cotton crop portfolio going ahead.
