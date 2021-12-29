Rewind 2021: Govt repealed farm laws after year-long protests

2021 saw an intense stand-off between the Centre & farmer groups over the 3 farm laws. Several rounds of talks between the government and farmers failed to break the deadlock. Massive protests at the Red Fort, lathi charge on farmers in Karnal and killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri took the tensions to a boiling point. Finally, on November 19, PM Modi announced that the government will repeal the contentious farm laws. How did the government finally agree to repeal the farm laws? Watch video for more.

