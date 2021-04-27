India is well placed in most agri commodities and food items, says former Agri Secretary

VIDEOS

Siraj Hussain, former agriculture secretary, on Tuesday said India is well placed in the case of most agricultural commodities and food items.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “We are very well placed in case of most agricultural commodities and food items, but only in case of edible oil we are affected because of dependence on imports and pulses also see some pressure but otherwise we should be fine.”

“Last year, there was a lot of export as far as rice is concerned. So, there is an increased demand for rice in several countries due to the possibility of the second or third wave (of COVID-19) and poor progress of vaccination in African countries. However, if monsoons predictions come true and if the monsoon is normal, our stocks are very high with the government and I do not see scope for very high inflation in basic staple except edible oil,” said Hussain.

