Govt should release 10 mt more wheat in open market to fight price rise, says former agri secy

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has given rise to frequent headlines of spiking global food prices. The prolonged war has disrupted supplies of many staples, specifically one that is used the world over -- wheat. Given that the two regions contribute to 30 percent of the world's wheat production, supply has been under pressure since the conflict began.

Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, with Ukraine coming in third, right behind the United States. Low stock, fertiliser shortage and rising input costs in other major exporting countries, in addition to the war, have resulted in a vacuum in wheat supply globally.

India has stepped up to plug these supply gaps. It has agreed to export to the world's biggest importer Egypt. Indian exports have been on the rise, with the estimate for this year at 12 to 15 million tonnes.

However, this has strained domestic production and private buying, which has pushed prices in India above the minimum support price (MSP). Production is also in jeopardy as an intense heatwave has hurt sowing levels as well as the crops. The rising demand has led to fears of an acute wheat shortage. So, are these concerns justified, and can the government intervene?

To discuss this, CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta spoke to Siraj Hussain, former agri secretary and senior visiting fellow at ICRIER, Devinder Sharma, food policy analyst; and Ajay Goyal, director of Shivaji Flour Mills.

On wheat production, Hussain said, “My conclusion is that the production may not be 111 million tonnes. It may be around 100 million tonnes. Procurement is down by about 30 percent so far. It may touch 35 million tonne or so. So, there will be some tightness in central food stock, and the government would do well to keep an eye on that.”

On prices, he said, “A shortfall in monsoon or poor availability of fertilisers will contribute to price rise. The government's ability to intervene through open market sale scheme (OMSS) is very important. Now, if trade knows that government is not in a position to intervene, there is every possibility of a price rise. In our row projections, we think the government should prepare itself to release 10 million tonnes under more open market this year.”

