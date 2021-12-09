Farmers call off 15-month agitation against farm laws; experts discuss road ahead

Addressing the press conference, the top farmer leaders said they received a formal letter from the government accepting their demands, including the unconditional withdrawal of all police cases.

The 15-month long agitation by farmers on the borders of Delhi is coming to an end. The government has accepted all the demands of the farmers who will start vacating the protest sites on the 11th of December.

Addressing the press conference, the top farmer leaders said they received a formal letter from the government accepting their demands, including the unconditional withdrawal of all police cases.

Farmer unions will mark December 11 as "Vijay Diwas". The unions will meet on the 15th of January to take stock of the progress made by the government in fulfilling its promises. The centre has agreed to form a committee to decide the MSP issue. The committee will consist of government officials, agriculture experts and representatives from the farmer unions.

Union government's letter to farmers also says Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have given in-principle agreement to compensation for those who lost their lives. Punjab government has already made a similar announcement.

To discuss the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Kiran Vissa, Member of AIKSCC and Ramandeep Mann, Farmer Activist.

