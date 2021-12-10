Experts discuss how government can protect farmers through MSP

The 15-month long agitation by farmers on the borders of Delhi is coming to an end. However the letter from agricultural secretary to farmers reiterates that the existing system of MSP based procurement will continue for now. CNBC-18 spoke to experts to discuss how the government can protect farmers through an MSP.

So how should the government take forward the protection of farmers through an MSP? To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr Ramesh Chand, Member of Niti Aayog; Harish Damodaran of Centre for Policy Research and Siraj Hussain, Former Agricultural Secretary.

