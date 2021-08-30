Domestic export prospects looking up; container issue not a big problem: Heranba Industries

The company's revenue run rate for last year was Rs 1,200 crore. In the first quarter of FY22, they clocked revenues of nearly Rs 350 crore.

Raghuram Shetty, MD of Heranba Industries, said in the first quarter the agrochemical company, which listed recently, witnessed some impact on exports due to container issue, wherein growth was in single digits but domestic had done well.

Shetty, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, talked about the company's outlook, the demand scenario, and the exports.

Throwing further light on the issue, Shetty said currently both domestic and export were doing equally well. He said the container issue was a major issue worldwide but slowly it was easing out and though the problem will continue it was not a serious issue for the company.

The company's revenue run rate for last year was Rs 1,200 crore. In the first quarter of FY22, they clocked revenues of nearly Rs 350 crore. So for the current fiscal they were on track to do nearly Rs 1400-1500 crore, said Shetty.

“In quarter one also we did well, compared to the Q4 of last year we did the almost 30 percent growth in the overall topline and profitability also it is quite cool. If you compare year-on-year Q1 then there was a good jump,” he added.

With regards to margins he said they would be around 18-20 percent for the fiscal.

For the full interview, watch video