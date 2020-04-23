Coronavirus lockdown: MGNREGA wage revision is under consideration, says Narendra Singh Tomar

VIDEOS

Agriculture

Updated : April 23, 2020 08:28 PM IST

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that the Centre has allowed harvesting of rabi crops and 70 percent of wheat harvesting has been completed. Tomar added that currently there are no issues related to transportation of crops.

He further added that FCI and NAFED are working with states on procurement.

On agriculture sector relief package

Tomar told CNBC-TV18 that it would be premature to talk about a second relief package. He said that the focus is on boosting the rural economy and hence industries in rural areas have also been allowed to function.

On MGNREGA

Tomar added that the wage revision is under consideration. He also said that all pending dues under MGNREGA from central government to states have been cleared.