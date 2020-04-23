  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Agriculture
VIDEOS
Agriculture

Coronavirus lockdown: MGNREGA wage revision is under consideration, says Narendra Singh Tomar

Updated : April 23, 2020 08:28 PM IST

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that the Centre has allowed harvesting of rabi crops and 70 percent of wheat harvesting has been completed. Tomar added that currently there are no issues related to transportation of crops.

He further added that FCI and NAFED are working with states on procurement.

On agriculture sector relief package

Tomar told CNBC-TV18 that it would be premature to talk about a second relief package. He said that the focus is on boosting the rural economy and hence industries in rural areas have also been allowed to function.

On MGNREGA

Tomar added that the wage revision is under consideration. He also said that all pending dues under MGNREGA from central government to states have been cleared.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement