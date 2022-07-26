Siraj Hussain, Former Agricultural Secretary; Bimal Kothari, Chairman of India Pulses and Grain Association (IGPA); Puneet Goyal, CEO at RICELA Group ;and BV Krishna Rao of All India Rice Exporter Association (AIREA) discuss if we will see a hike in price of rice.

The kharif sowing season in India has been sombre so far. While the total acreage sown is more than 2021, paddy-sowing area has gone down by 17 percent . Pulses .,on the other hand, have seen an increase in sowing area as compared to last year. A part of the paddy sowing could be attributed to deficient rainfall in various areas like Bihar, Jharkhand and Bengal, which are crucial paddy producing states.

Siraj Hussain, Former Agricultural Secretary; Bimal Kothari, Chairman of India Pulses and Grain Association (IGPA); Puneet Goyal, CEO at RICELA Group ;and BV Krishna Rao of All India Rice Exporter Association (AIREA) discussed if fears of a rise in food prices are lingering because of this and if we will see a hike in the price of rice.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video