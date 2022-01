Maharashtra’s Nashik district is one of the largest vegetable hubs in the country supplying onion, tomato, and even grapes to large parts of the country along with exports. But the past few years have been tough for farmers on account of the pandemic, erratic weather and now rising costs. CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta travelled to Nashik to understand the woes of these farmers and what are their expectations from the government.

