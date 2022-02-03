Budget 2022: Government's emphasis on farm grade infra a step in right direction, says CEO of NBHC

A heavy capex allocation, conservative tax goals, no relief for the salaried middle class and a new crypto tax -- were some of the key highlights of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth budget. However for the agriculture sector much of the underlying tone was on IT and technology with announcements on Kisan drones, agri technology and digitisation of land records.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ramesh Doraiswami, MD & CEO of National Bulk Handling Corporation said the emphasis of government on farm grade infrastructure is the right thing to do as that is the solution to improving farm incomes.

