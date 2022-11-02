Agri-tourism gives fresh breath of life to Maharashtra's ailing farmers

Agri-tourism is the new buzzword among people who want to take a break from their regular city lives, but don't want the commonplace resort or adventure sport experience. The Maharashtra government has recognised 500 farms as agri-tourism centers under its new agri-tourism policy.

Dhananjay Sawalkar, Directorate of Tourism in Maharashtra said, “Agri-tourism is very strong vertical in tourism sector. We came up with the policy two years back. We are the first state in the country to come out with the agri-tourism policy. Maharashtra has vast agricultural area and there are a lot of different agricultural activities happening across the state.”

For Pravin Kotkar who runs Dirghayu Farms Agri Resort in Maharashtra’s Shahapur on the outskirts of Mumbai, the policy has been a boon.

Kotkar said, "Before agri-tourism center was started, it was a tough job as we had to go to different markets to sell the produce. But now we have direct customers for our vegetables, fruits and flowers."

The policy has also helped bring his farm recognition. But Kotkar says that stronger checks and balances will be needed to ensure the policy continues to benefit farms and farmers.

"The state should have some vigilance or action committee which will go and do rapid checks of all agri centers to keep a check and balance of the system. Or the overall concept may be hit,” Kotkar added.

The state says that its agri-tourism policy has translated into more than just improved farm income — it has created jobs in the region and more farms are lining up to register as agri-tourism centers.

Sawalkar said, "We received 250 applications in the last 3 months. Agri-tourism is growing in a bigger way. The farmer operators say that their income has improved by over 40 percent compared to what it was earlier."

The idea evolved from a state government move aimed at helping small farmers augment their income — by asking schools to take children to nearby farms as part of their curriculum. Now, with a formal tourism policy in place, the idea has taken off.

The success of this project has attracted interest from states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

While other states are still developing their policies, Maharashtra has been making periodic amendments to its policy based on the need of the segment — these include allowing private investments in such farms.

Today, 70 percent of India’s rural households still depend primarily on agriculture for their livelihood. And as more states develop similar policies, India’s agri-tourism industry could grow 20 percent annually and account for a sizeable portion of the global agri-tourism market, which is expected to grow to $62.98 billion by 2027.