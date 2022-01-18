Agri sector budget wishlist: Experts discuss required reforms

The budget is around the corner and every sector has its host of wishes that they hope the government will fulfill and the agri sector is no different. CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta spoke to Siraj Hussain Former Agricultural Secy and Senior Visiting Fellow at ICRIER and Food policy analyst Devinder Sharma to discuss what steps can the government take to help the sector.

Following another year of pandemic-induced supply chain disruption which was exacerbated by adverse weather events, the agricultural sector is in need of a government push. Luckily for the sector, a special emphasis is expected, given upcoming assembly elections in farming states like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Prioritisation of minimum selling price and a credit guarantee scheme seems to top the list of expectations with higher allocation expected in agri-related schemes. The repeal of the controversial farm laws last year left the Indian government with the challenge of boosting demand. So will it use this budget as an avenue to do so? And what steps can the government take to help the sector?

