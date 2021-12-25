Storyboard18 year-end special: Top ad executives, marketers summarise their aspirations for 2022

2021 has been another tumultuous year. The post-COVID era has served its share of curve balls to all industries and businesses including advertising and marketing. As we enter 2022, Storyboard18 asked top advertising executives and leading marketers to give 2022 a tagline that encapsulates their aspirations, dreams and wishes in the New Year.

Despite the challenges and uncertainty, brands and agencies did their best to create breakthrough work that has moved people and made emotional connections with the audiences.

Now, as we enter 2022, Storyboard18 asked top advertising executives and leading marketers to give 2022 a tagline that encapsulates their aspirations, dreams and wishes in the New Year. The answers were full of hope and humour.

The editorial team has also created an Ad Playlist of 2021, a compilation of some personal favourites that struck a chord with us.

Watch accompanying video for more.