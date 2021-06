VIDEOS

Updated : June 10, 2021 23:46:19 IST

The Unstereotype Alliance - an industry led initiative that will strike a big blow for gender equality and women's empowerment, something that will change the fundamentals of advertising. Convened by the United Nations, the India chapter launched in March.

To know more about the initiative, Anuradha Sengupta spoke to Susan Ferguson, India representative for UN Women; Anupriya Acharya, CEO of Publicis Groupe, South Asia President of AAAI; Subhash Kamath, CEO of BBH & Publicis Worldwide, India chairman of ASCI and Priya Nair, ED at HUL.