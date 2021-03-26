Media Dialogues: Here's how brands and companies participated in International Women's Day

VIDEOS

Updated : March 26, 2021 11:08 PM IST

As the month of March comes to a close, CNBC-TV18's special show Media Dialogues take stock of how brands and companies across products and services, and industries participated in the International Women's Day.

It seemed like everyone had a special advertisement or announcement to make. But how substantial is this contribution in the long hard slog to gender equality? Does it reflect real changes in society and what women expect? Is it mere tokenism? What was the collective messaging - feminism or consumerism or a mismatch? For answers and insights, Anuradha Sengupta spoke to Abanti Sankaranarayanan, chief strategy & corporate affairs officer at Diageo India; filmmaker and columnist Paromita Vohra and Swati Bhattacharya, CCO at FCB Ulka.