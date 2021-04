VIDEOS

Updated : March 22, 2021 11:49 AM IST

In the new series of ‘Kiska Brand Bajega – Industry Titans’, Aditya Bhat speaks to the biggest intellectual minds behind some of India’s biggest brands.

In the latest edition, Aditya unfolds the journey of India’s top smartphone brand Xiaomi with Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President of Xiaomi and Managing Director of Mi India.

Jain talks about Xiaomi's rise as India’s top smartphone brand with a maximum market share in just six years of its entry into the market.