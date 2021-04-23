  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Advertising
VIDEOS
Advertising

Kiska Brand Bajega: Here's the success story of India's leading online travel brand 'MakeMyTrip'

Updated : April 23, 2021 11:28:44 IST

On the new series of 'Kiska Brand Bajega - Industry Titans', Aditya Bhat speaks to the biggest minds behind some of India's biggest brands.

In today's edition, Bhat brings an adventurous journey of India's leading online travel brand that erases the hassle of waiting in long queues for booking tickets. Its quirky campaigns with Bollywood biggies such as Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and its hyper-local campaigns like MyIndia have hit the nail on the head with the travel enthusiasts.

Watch the success story of MakeMyTrip with founder & CEO Deep Kalra.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement