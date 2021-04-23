Kiska Brand Bajega: Here's the success story of India's leading online travel brand 'MakeMyTrip'

VIDEOS

Advertising

Updated : April 23, 2021 11:28:44 IST

On the new series of 'Kiska Brand Bajega - Industry Titans', Aditya Bhat speaks to the biggest minds behind some of India's biggest brands.

In today's edition, Bhat brings an adventurous journey of India's leading online travel brand that erases the hassle of waiting in long queues for booking tickets. Its quirky campaigns with Bollywood biggies such as Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and its hyper-local campaigns like MyIndia have hit the nail on the head with the travel enthusiasts.

Watch the success story of MakeMyTrip with founder & CEO Deep Kalra.