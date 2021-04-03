  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Advertising
VIDEOS
Advertising

Kiska Brand Bajega: Here’s a look at the healthy journey of Kellogg

Updated : April 03, 2021 01:46 PM IST

On the new series 'Kiska Brand Bajega - Industry Titans', Aditya Bhat speaks to the biggest intellectual minds behind some of India's biggest brands.

In today's edition, Aditya uncovers the powerhouse brand – Kellogg with its MD for India & South Asia, Mohit Anand.

Kellogg has been around for over 25 years on the Indian shores and has dominated a large portion of the Indian breakfast cereal market.

This brand’s journey is a bonafide example of leaders and marketers to never give up despite the odds and have proved that with the right marketing strategy and messaging one can have its own bite of success even in the most challenging market.

For entire interview, watch the video.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement