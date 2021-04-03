Kiska Brand Bajega: Here’s a look at the healthy journey of Kellogg

VIDEOS

Advertising

Updated : April 03, 2021 01:46 PM IST

On the new series 'Kiska Brand Bajega - Industry Titans', Aditya Bhat speaks to the biggest intellectual minds behind some of India's biggest brands.

In today's edition, Aditya uncovers the powerhouse brand – Kellogg with its MD for India & South Asia, Mohit Anand.

Kellogg has been around for over 25 years on the Indian shores and has dominated a large portion of the Indian breakfast cereal market.

This brand’s journey is a bonafide example of leaders and marketers to never give up despite the odds and have proved that with the right marketing strategy and messaging one can have its own bite of success even in the most challenging market.

For entire interview, watch the video.