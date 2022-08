As India is celebrating its 75th anniversary of independence, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Bharat Puri, MD of Pidilite and Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer of Ogilvy ​about the stories of India's successes in marketing and advertising.

As India is celebrating its 75th anniversary of independence, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Bharat Puri, MD of Pidilite and Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer of Ogilvy ​about the stories of India's successes in marketing and advertising.

Puri and Pandey talked about advertising in regional languages, journey of Indians to global positions, Fevicol story; and the art of building brands over the years.

For the entire show, watch the accompanying video