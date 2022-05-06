How Twitter is relevant for advertisers: Experts discuss

After the tweet per tweet buildup of will he, can he, should he, Elon Musk bought Twitter for a mind blowing USD 44 billion. Since the announcement, the world is agog not least because Musk’s tweeting every new thought as it occurs to him on what he is planning to do with the influential social media platform but also because Musk is likely to change Twitter irrevocably.

To discuss what brands and advertisers make of what is going on and how relevant is Twitter as an advertising medium, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Shantanu Sirohi, Co-founder & COO at Interactive Avenues, Amaresh Godbole, CEO of Digital Technology Business at Publicis Groupe India and Manish Maheshwari, Founder & CEO of Invact Metaversity.

