Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2021: FCB Worldwide wins Network of the year award

VIDEOS

Advertising

Updated : July 10, 2021 14:58:52 IST

FCB Worldwide has won the network of the year award at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2021. Also, FCB India was the top agency in our country in terms of award tally.

Storyboard spoke to Carter Murray, Worldwide CEO of FCB and Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO of FCB Group India to discuss what it takes to be creative in today's pandemic world.

Also, watch the storyboard in conversation with Sandeep Dadlani, Global Chief Digital Officer at Mars who spoke about the company's digital transformation journey.

Moreover, Shibani Gharat spoke to Prabha Narsimhan, ED of Home Care at HUL to discuss the company's initiative which offers customers to reuse plastic bottles with its home care products.