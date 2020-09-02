Uncategorized Wound-up debt schemes of Franklin Templeton see default from Future group firm Updated : September 02, 2020 09:52 AM IST Earlier this year, these four schemes had to re-value exposure to Nufuture Digital and Future Ideas Company (other Future group firms) to zero, following defaults on their debt obligations. Four of the six schemes that are being wound up had 0.3 percent to 6.3 percent exposure to the securities of the firm. The latest round of re-pricing would have a further impact on the net asset values (NAVs) of the schemes, but the fund house in its communication has offered comfort to investors. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply