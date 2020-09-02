  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Uncategorized
Uncategorized

Wound-up debt schemes of Franklin Templeton see default from Future group firm

Updated : September 02, 2020 09:52 AM IST

Earlier this year, these four schemes had to re-value exposure to Nufuture Digital and Future Ideas Company (other Future group firms) to zero, following defaults on their debt obligations.
Four of the six schemes that are being wound up had 0.3 percent to 6.3 percent exposure to the securities of the firm.
The latest round of re-pricing would have a further impact on the net asset values (NAVs) of the schemes, but the fund house in its communication has offered comfort to investors.
Wound-up debt schemes of Franklin Templeton see default from Future group firm

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end nearly 1% higher led by financials, metals; Bharti Airtel top gainer

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end nearly 1% higher led by financials, metals; Bharti Airtel top gainer

ONGC Q1 profit falls 92% on oil, gas price slump

ONGC Q1 profit falls 92% on oil, gas price slump

Coronavirus News September 1 Highlights: 56% of new cases in 24 hrs from Maha, Andhra, K'taka, TN, UP

Coronavirus News September 1 Highlights: 56% of new cases in 24 hrs from Maha, Andhra, K'taka, TN, UP

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement