Healthcare WHO predicts less number of COVID-19 infections, slower peak in Africa Updated : May 15, 2020 11:00 AM IST Modelling developed by the WHO had shown that COVID-19 cases in Africa were to peak in five weeks after the first case was detected in a country. One of the challenges WHO has identified is the growing challenge of access to food in some countries.