The violence on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district when a car belonging to Ashish Misra, son of Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra, ran over farmers peacefully protesting the three contentious agri laws killing four of them, a journalist and three others has turned into a political storm.

Several opposition leaders who tried to visit the area were detained. Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her brother Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and others were prevented from visiting the families of the victims.

Farmers allege that it was Ajay Mishra’s convoy that ran over the protesting farmers. They also claim that his son was behind the wheel in one of the cars.

Who is Ajay Mishra?

Ajay Mishra is the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs. He was recently inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet during the mega reshuffle.

A two-term Member of Parliament from Lakhimpur Kheri district, Mishra is crucial for BJPs plans ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Mishra is the focal point for attracting the Brahmin vote for BJP in the state. The party has often been accused of having anti-Brahmin bias in the state, and has reshuffled the cabinet with upcoming elections in mind.

Mishra has been part of several parliamentary committees, including Standing Committee on Rural Development, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Skill Development And Entrepreneurship, Committee of Parliament on official language, Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

What is his connection with Sunday’s violence?

On Sunday, farmers had been protesting against the visit of Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Mishra to Tikonia village.

Farmers allege that three SUVs made up the BJP convoy and were making their way to Tikonia. One of the cars had Mishra while one of the other SUVs allegedly had Ashish Mishra, his son.

Farmers claim that Ashish allegedly mowed down some of the protestors that sparked the violence.

Ashish has been named as the primary accused in at least two FIRs, in relation with the death of the farmers.

What does Mishra say?

Ajay Mishra has refuted all charges and even stated that neither he nor his son were present at the spot. "Neither I nor my son was present at the spot when the violence broke out. Our car was diverted to a different route," he told reporters.

While one of the vehicles was registered in his name, the minister said he had lent it to a driver for some work. The other car belongs to Ankit Das, a known associate of Ashish.