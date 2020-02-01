Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
Countdown

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Uncategorized
Uncategorized

WHO declares global health emergency over coronavirus: 4 questions answered

Updated : February 01, 2020 10:07 AM IST

A Public Health Emergency of International Concern is a formal declaration from WHO that an ongoing outbreak or epidemic is a serious risk to multiple countries and needs concerted international effort in order to control the disease
The PHEIC really serves as a call to action for the global community. It indicates that this is an extremely serious health threat.
WHO declares global health emergency over coronavirus: 4 questions answered

You May Also Like

Escorts' tractor sales up 1.2% in January

Escorts' tractor sales up 1.2% in January

Maruti Suzuki January sales up 1.6% YoY at 1.54 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki January sales up 1.6% YoY at 1.54 lakh units

Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on February 1

Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on February 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement