US president says China wants to negotiate over trade war
Updated : August 26, 2019 01:44 PM IST
China's lead negotiator in the US trade talks earlier on Monday said Beijing was willing to resolve its trade dispute with the United States through 'calm negotiations' and resolutely opposed the escalation of the conflict.
An increasingly bitter trade war between the world's two largest economies sharply escalated on Friday, with both sides levelling more tariffs on each other's exports.
