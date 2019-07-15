cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Uncategorized
Uncategorized

US firms may get nod to restart Huawei sales in 2-4 weeks, says official

Updated : July 15, 2019 07:02 PM IST

Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, was added to a Commerce Department list in May that prohibits US companies from supplying it with new American-made goods and services unless they obtain licenses that will likely be denied.
But late last month, after meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping, Trump announced American firms could sell products to Huawei.
The United States has pending cases against Huawei for allegedly stealing American intellectual property and violating Iran sanctions.
US firms may get nod to restart Huawei sales in 2-4 weeks, says official
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher; Infosys surges 7%, Sun Pharma up 3%

Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher; Infosys surges 7%, Sun Pharma up 3%

Microsoft Word for Android crosses '1 billion installs' mark

Microsoft Word for Android crosses '1 billion installs' mark

GTPL Hathway shares rise 73% in 3 days on better-than expected Q1 results

GTPL Hathway shares rise 73% in 3 days on better-than expected Q1 results

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV