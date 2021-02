Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Union Budget 2021 is the instrument for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the stimulus provision is for economic revival, reforms that were taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to revive the growth.

Replying to debate on the Union Budget in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said, "It is a Budget which clearly draws on the experience, the administrative capacities and also exposure that the Prime Minister had during his long elected tenure - both as the Chief Minister and as the Prime Minister of this country - known for his commitment towards development, growth and reforms."

Sitharaman elaborated on the measures taken by the government for the welfare of the poor, farmers, women. "It is worth mentioning that 800 million people were provided free foodgrains, free cooking gas provided to 80 million people and cash directly was given to 400 million people - farmers, women, divyang and also the poor and needy," Sitharaman said.

She hit out at the Opposition accusing them of creating a false narrative. "It has now become a sort of habit for some in the Opposition to constantly allege, in spite of what we are doing for the poor and the steps taken for helping the poor and needy of this country. A false narrative is created to accuse - saying that this government works only for cronies."