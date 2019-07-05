Union Budget 2019: Govt to restructure national highway programme, Rs 50 lakh crore to develop railway infra

The Central government will do a restructuring of the national highway programme. Presenting her maiden budget in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman said in the second phase of Bharat Mala, states would be helped to develop state highways.

The government is also planning to using rivers for cargo movement across the country,” she said.

The minister also proposed Rs 50 lakh crore investment to develop railway infrastructure between 2018 and 2030. The government will bank on public-private partnerships for faster development of infrastructure including completion of tracks and passenger freight services.

“Indian economy will become $3 trillion economy this year itself. It is now 5th largest in the world and in purchasing power parity terms, it is the third largest, behind only the US and China,” she noted.