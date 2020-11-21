Uncategorized Understanding the link between genes and lung cancer Updated : November 21, 2020 08:51 PM IST Lung cancer can be broadly classified into non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer Oncologists have adopted a practice of understanding gene mutations for prescribing the precise course of treatment. Based on the gene/biomarker mutations there are various agents available for targeted treatment. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.