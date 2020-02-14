Uncategorized Unauthorised colonies' applicants given conveyance deed Updated : February 14, 2020 04:45 PM IST The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Friday handed over conveyance deed to 34 applicants under the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY). According to Hardeep Puri, Minister of State (Independent/Charge), Housing and Urban Affairs Housing now, these beneficiaries would be eligible to avail the bank loans. Overall, one third of the beneficiaries are women in the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) according to MoHUA sources.