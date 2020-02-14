Unauthorised colonies' applicants given conveyance deed

In a major decision, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi facilitated way to give ownership rights to more than 40 lakh citizens residing in 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Friday handed over conveyance deed to 34 applicants under the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY).

According to Hardeep Puri, Minister of State (Independent/Charge), Housing and Urban Affairs Housing now, these beneficiaries would be eligible to avail the bank loans.

Since 11 years, the scheme was hanging in the air but now these people will become real owner of the house. And, in further six months the work will be completed, he said.

Briefing media after distribution of deeds, nearly 151 conveyance deeds have been issued so far, the Minister said, adding that around 2.15 lakh people have applied online for registration. Further a mechanism will be devised for simplified registration process.

Terming the process a mammoth task, Singh said, Vice Chairperson, DDA has been requested to prepare control norms, including making layouts in this regard. With an aim of providing ease of living to the people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

He also added that distribution of deeds had nothing to do with the Delhi elections.

The money collected from the stamp duty and conveyance deed would be put aside for a special development fund and to be utilised for the development of social infrastructure in these colonies, said the Minister.

It is to be noted that around 40 lakh people reside in unauthorised colonies located on private or public land in Delhi. Properties, whether in the form of plot of land or built up space are generally held through General Power of Attorney (GPA), Will, Agreement to Sale, Payment and Possession documents.

Talking to one of the beneficiaries, Rohit, a resident of Chattarpur said till now our land on which I was residing was not being registered by registration authorities and thereby the residents do not have any title documents in respect of such properties and the Banks and financial institutions do not extend any credit facilities in respect of said properties.

But now my 226 square yards land on which my house is built, I will be able to avail bank loans. As I have my registry for which I paid Rs 21,900 as conveyance deed and one per cent to sub-registrar office.

DDA has been authorised as the nodal agency for this work. The exercise of delineation of boundaries is being carried out by DDA with the assistance of Survey of India (SOI) and Revenue Department, GNCTD. More than 500 Clusters have been delineated, said DDA Vice Chairmen Tarun Kapoor.

DDA has developed an online portal for inviting claims, objections from RWAs and Federation of RWAs on the delineated boundaries with the help of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). DDA has also requested MeitY to develop an e-portal where residents of UCs can apply for the ownership rights, he said.

Beneficiaries are applying for the ownership rights only through prescribed online system developed by DDA. The applicants have to attach the requisite documents such as General Power of Attorney, Agreement to Sell, Payment and possession Documents, Site Plan and GPS Data with the application, he added.