#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Uncategorized
Uncategorized

Unauthorised colonies' applicants given conveyance deed

Updated : February 14, 2020 04:45 PM IST

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Friday handed over conveyance deed to 34 applicants under the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY).
According to Hardeep Puri, Minister of State (Independent/Charge), Housing and Urban Affairs Housing now, these beneficiaries would be eligible to avail the bank loans.
Overall, one third of the beneficiaries are women in the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) according to MoHUA sources.
Unauthorised colonies' applicants given conveyance deed

You May Also Like

SpiceJet Q3 net profit jumps 21.1% YoY to Rs 78 crore; revenue up 46.9%

SpiceJet Q3 net profit jumps 21.1% YoY to Rs 78 crore; revenue up 46.9%

January WPI inflation rises to 3.1%, higher than expected

January WPI inflation rises to 3.1%, higher than expected

2,200 professionals disclosed income above Rs 1 crore, I-T department backs PM Modi's claims

2,200 professionals disclosed income above Rs 1 crore, I-T department backs PM Modi's claims

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement