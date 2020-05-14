  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Uncategorized
Uncategorized

UN health agency chief unbowed amid attacks, Trump criticism

Updated : May 14, 2020 04:12 PM IST

Tedros is the first WHO chief from Africa, and the first who doesn’t have a medical degree — seen as a hole in his resume by some critics.
Years ago, Tedros was spotted as a rising star of health policy by Melinda Gates, whose charitable foundation has become WHO’s No. 2 donor.
UN health agency chief unbowed amid attacks, Trump criticism

You May Also Like

New French law asks social media firms to delete criminal content in 1 hour

New French law asks social media firms to delete criminal content in 1 hour

1 in 4 popular YouTube COVID-19 videos in English mislead viewers

1 in 4 popular YouTube COVID-19 videos in English mislead viewers

Know Your Debt Fund: Should retail investors even bother about AT-1 bonds?

Know Your Debt Fund: Should retail investors even bother about AT-1 bonds?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement