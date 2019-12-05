Uncategorized
Uber-Ipsos report: Click and eat economy surpasses dining out
Updated : December 05, 2019 06:25 PM IST
Out-of-home food is more a function of convenience than a means of celebration
51 percent of the food ordered in are combo meals with 35 percent of the time consumers eating straight from the box
A sizeable chunk of the food order-in population does it because it gives them some “me time”
