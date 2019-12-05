Uber-Ipsos report: Click and eat economy surpasses dining out

The millennial generation gives emphasis on convenience. In a report titled "Food Moods of India", Uber Eats in partnership with Ipsos, has found out that as many as 48 percent Indians like/prefer to dine-in, surpassing the 34 percent that prefers dining out.

A further breakdown of this data reveals that ordering in via delivery (48%) is almost equivalent to dine-out (34%) and take-away (18%) put together.

The report claims that the top reasons why people order include convenience (28%), to break the monotony (28%), celebrate a special occasion (16%) and catch up with friends/family/colleagues (10%).

The report also shows that comfort is paramount in the ever-expanding click-and-eat economy as out-of-home food is more a function of convenience than a means of celebration.

According to the report, 51 percent of the food ordered in are combo meals with 35 percent of the time consumers eating straight from the box.

Another interesting confirmation coming out of the report is that human beings are creatures of habit. Despite consuming out-of-home food often, restaurant experimentation is limited. 82 percent of consumers stick to a maximum of 5 restaurants in their repertoire.

A sizeable chunk of the food order-in population does it because it gives them some “me time”. 19 percent of respondents have said that they order food delivery to give themselves a chance to unwind.

Amongst women who order-in, 38 percent of home delivery food orders are made to enjoy simply a different taste or cheer them up.

Coming to cuisine preferences, north Indian food and biryani score big among adults. Chinese and pizza are favourites among children.