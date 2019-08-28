Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Wednesday
Updated : August 28, 2019 09:26 AM IST
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,500, target at Rs 1,600
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy HDFC AMC with a stop loss of Rs 2,350, target at Rs 2,480
Prakash Gaba - Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 64, target at Rs 72
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more