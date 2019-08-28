Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Wednesday

Indian shares slipped after a flat start, tracking muted trade in Asian peers on Wednesday as global growth and trade war concerns renewed while domestic investors awaited more cues from the government on the Among stocks, Sudarshan Sukhani has a 'buy' call on ACC, Indraprastha Gas, and United Spirits, and 'sell' call on Sun Pharma. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Berger Paints, Petronet LNG, Castrol India, and HDFC AMC. Prakash Gaba is bullish on Ashok Leyland, Hindustan Zinc, Mahanagar Gas, and bearish on MindTree.stimulus package.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,500, target at Rs 1,600

- Sell Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 423, target at Rs 409

- Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 320, target at Rs 350

- Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 580, target at Rs 640

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy HDFC AMC with a stop loss of Rs 2,350, target at Rs 2,480

- Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 251, target at Rs 275

- Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 362, target at Rs 380

- Buy Castrol India with a stop loss of Rs 124, target at Rs 136

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 64, target at Rs 72

- Buy Hindustan Zinc with a stop loss of Rs 206, target at Rs 222

- Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 840, target at Rs 900

- Sell Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 700, target at Rs 650

