The beginner’s guide to investing in stock markets

Investing in the stock market is the most common way for beginners to gain investment experience. But it often perceived as the most complicated investment option. Gauging the market’s highs and lows, assessing the market risk and figuring the right time to invest in stocks is a complex process. Yet, it is one of the most lucrative investments available. So how can one navigate through the world of stocks with ease? Here’s how you can get started.

Do your research

The best way to simplify a topic that is riddled with complexities is to find out everything you can before you take action. Read about how the stock market functions and understand the basic terms that you will come across as you become an experienced investor. Either through newspapers or through online research, it is prudent to gather information about the top stocks and take advice from experienced investors who can help you comprehend which stocks could prove beneficial.

Define the purpose of investing

Before you begin allocating your monetary resources to a range of stocks in the market, it is advisable to set clear goals about what all you want to achieve and within what specified timeline. Chart down your life goals, such as saving for your child’s education or planning a retirement fund, put down a deadline and then work towards figuring how much money you will need to fulfil that goal. This will help you make smarter investments that will yield results within your timeline.

Know your risk profile

The amount of risk you take in making investments changes at every life stage. For instance, when you’re young, say in your twenties, you have fewer liabilities (such as home loans), so you can afford to take more risks than when you’re in your thirties and have a family who relies on you. So choose your investments carefully and ensure you only invest as much as your risk appetite permits.

When to invest and when to exit

There is no right or wrong time to invest in the stock market, nor is there any clear way of knowing when to exit a stock. It largely depends on how you have planned your investment strategy, how you've decoded the market trends and how much risk you are comfortable taking.

The stock market may seem like a daunting place to start your investment journey, but if you do your due diligence, you can reap profitable returns. So, start now.