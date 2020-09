Uncategorized

New Tata Nexon XM(S) variant launched at a starting price of Rs 8.36 Lakh

Updated : September 02, 2020 04:16 PM IST

Tata Motors on Wednesday launched a new variant Nexon at an ex-showroom Delhi price of Rs 8.36 lakh.

The automaker had earlier introduced an electric variant for an introductory price of Rs 13.99 lakh in January.