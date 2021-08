Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government over the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Gandhi said people need to take care of themselves as the government is busy "selling national assets".

Gandhi tweeted, "Rising COVID numbers are worrying. Vaccination must pick up the pace to avoid serious outcomes in the next wave. Please take care of yourselves because the government of India is busy with sales."

Rising #COVID numbers are worrying. Vaccination must pick up pace to avoid serious outcomes in the next wave.



Please take care of yourselves because GOI is busy with sales. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 26, 2021

In the last 24 hours, India has added 46,164 new COVID-19 cases with over 31,000 cases in Kerala alone. The COVID-19 tally has increased to 3,25,58,530, while the active cases rose to 3,33,725, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 4,36,365 with 607 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The remarks came three days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that will look to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways. She also said the asset monetisation does not involve the selling of land and it is about monetising brownfield assets.

Projects have been identified across sectors, with roads, railways and power being the top segments. "NMP estimates aggregate monetisation potential of Rs 6 lakh crores through core assets of the central government over the four-year period from FY 2022 to FY 2025," she had said. "Ownership of assets will remain with the government and there will be a mandatory hand-back." Asset monetisation will unlock resources and lead to value unlocking, she had said.

Click here for COVID-19 live updates